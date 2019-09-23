Police investigate fight in Pittsburg

Pittsburg police are currently investigating a fight near the PSU campus that landed two men in the hospital.

A witness told officers that the fight happened on Sunday, September 15th in the early morning. The fight broke out on the 1900 block of South Broadway Street. However, police were not called to the residence at that time.

Two men were hospitalized from the fight, including Dylan Lawrence and Allan Wilkinson.

Pittsburg state gave us a statement on the altercation, saying:

“We are cooperating with Pittsburg Police Department, who are investigating because the alleged incident occurred off campus at a private residence. The university police department is assisting them in their investigation. If students were found to be involved, we would hold them accountable based on our student conduct code. The safety of our students and our community is our number one priority.”