On August 21st, 2019 at approximately 12:55 P.M. METS ambulance service and Joplin Fire Department discovered a deceased adult male.

He was found at 310 S. Forest Ave during a check the well-being call that was received by Joplin Police Dispatch. Joplin Police Investigators responded to conduct a death investigation along with Joplin Fire Marshall due to signs of a fire inside the residence.

An autopsy will be conducted as part of the investigation