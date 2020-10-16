Police identify two killed in Independence homicide case

INDEPENDENCE, Ks. — Authorities identify two men found dead in a homicide case.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is naming 27 year old Tyler D. Cook and 24 year old Rodricus A. Dawson, both of Independence.

They were found deceased early this morning after a 911 call reported shots fired and a vehicle that had crashed into an apartment.

Police responded to the scene at an apartment building on the 500 block of North Penn Avenue. Both Cook and Dawson were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities also found an injured 27 year old Independence woman who was airlifted to a Joplin hospital. She is expected to survive.

The case is under investigation by the Independence Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.