Police: Fetus found along a sandbar in Arkansas River

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a fetus was discovered in a box on Sunday in south Wichita. It happened at about 4:45 p.m. near Skinner and Greenway.

Police said a 57-year-old woman found the box with bloody material and a fetus inside. The fetus is presumed to be 10 weeks gestation or younger. The coroner will try to determine the age of the fetus.

Police said the investigation will continue after they receive the coroner’s report.

“We don’t believe it will be criminal,” said Capt. Brent Allred, Wichita Police Department. “This is a unique situation. We usually don’t see these, but we will go from there.”

If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call detectives at (316) 268-4407.