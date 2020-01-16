Police Dept. issues hilarious warning for ‘highly addictive’ Girl Scout cookies

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department, a town 2 hours north of Chicago in Wisconsin, shared a humorous Facebook post warning the public about a “highly addictive substance” coming to their area.

The “substance” is Girl Scouts Cookies, which the Kenosha Police Department jokingly says that it has several street names.

Some street names include Thin Mint, Shortbread, and S’mores.

The Facebook post explains how easily addictive the “substance” is and if someone comes in contact with any Girl Scout cookie, they should bring them to the station for “proper disposal.”

A snapshot of the Facebook post is below: