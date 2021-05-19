Police departments in Kansas will use extra effort to keep roads safe this weekend

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (KSNF) – The hope is that roads in Kansas are about to get a whole lot safer.

Police departments across the state will increase patrols starting Friday.

It’s all part of the national Click It or Ticket campaign.

It’s made possible thanks to a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The campaign started as a way to raise awareness of seatbelt safety due to increased travel during vacation season.

“People seem to think if you travel local or smaller distances that it’s not needed and that’s not the case, it’s just as dangerous traveling one mile as it is a thousand,” said Russ Harper, Baxter Springs Chief of Police.

Baxter Springs PD will have officers dedicated to pulling over drivers who aren’t wearing seatbelts.

There are about 170 crashes in Kansas every day.