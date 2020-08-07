Police Confirm Suspect in Shooting of Man in December at Storage Units

JOPLIN, Mo.–On August 6th, 2020 the Jasper County Prosecutors Office filed charges against the offender in this incident. The charges of Murder in the 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action were filed on Mason S. Roach, age 24 from Carthage, Missouri. This is a no bond warrant. Roach is currently being held in the Ottawa County Jail in Miami, Oklahoma on unrelated charges.

This is a continuing investigation and if you have any information related to this case you are encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Luke Stahl at the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131 x885.

UPDATE #2:

Please see the attached bulletin in reference to the homicide investigation of Jonathan E. Powell.

The Joplin Police Department is seeking information about the vehicle seen leaving the scene of

the storage unit. The vehicle is a 2005-2006 Nissan Altima 3.5L SE black in color. If you have

information about this vehicle or crime you are asked to contact Sgt. Stahl with the Joplin Police

Department at 417-623-3131 x885 or lstahl@joplinmo.org.

UPDATE #1:

On December 19th, 2019 an autopsy of Jonathan E. Powell, was completed in Springfield, MO. It

was determined Powell died of gunshot wounds. A homicide investigation is being conducted. If

you have any information in reference to this case, please contact the Joplin Police Department at

417-623-3131 x885.