Duenweg Police Chief resigns after confronted with posting racist comment

DUENWEG, Mo.– Over the weekend The City of Duenweg was told about a comment made by their, now former, police chief.

Numerous residents saw the comment made on a social media page.

We spoke with Nanda Nunnely who called the city over the racist comment posted by then Chief Robert Vice.

Nunnely says the city was very responsive and the action taken proves, this type of behavior is not tolerated.

The city confirms Robert Vice resigned once he was confronted about the situation by city leaders.

City Attorney Judd McPherson says they have adequate police coverage following this resignation and they will start working towards finding the best possible replacement.

He adds that the city will notify the Missouri “Peace Officer Standards and Training” program of the incident. This is the program in charge of licensing Missouri police officers.