Police chase ends with 3 suspects leaving the scene

JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities are searching for three suspects accused of stealing a pickup truck and leading authorities on a chase through two states.

Friday night, Shawnee authorities found a Gray F-250 pickup that was reported stolen from NEO A&M college in Miami.

The chase began just after 11P.M. in Ottawa County, Oklahoma and moved into Missouri with multiple agencies involved in the chase.

The truck was abandoned near 3800 South Duquesne Road in Joplin and the three suspects fled on foot.

A Joplin Police K-9 tried to track down the three suspects, but could not find them.

The fleeing pickup hit a police vehicle during the chase — but no one was injured.