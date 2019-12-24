Police chase ends in deadly crash in southeast Kansas

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ks. — A 24-year-old man is dead after his truck crashes during a police chase in southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the incident happened around 11:30 P.M. on Monday.

Robert Jackson, of Coffeyville, was being pursued by law enforcement while driving at a high rate of speed on County Road 4550 in Montgomery County.

The road turned from pavement to gravel, causing Jackson to lose control of the truck. The truck went into an east ditch and hit multiple trees.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.