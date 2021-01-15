Police asking public for help in Sarcoxie murder case

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Investigators need help from the public to identify a person of interest who may have stolen a murder victim’s car.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspicious person who may have been on the parking lot of the Kum and Go at 2577 High Street in Sarcoxie Wednesday afternoon. Authorities believe that person of interest stole 46-year-old Beeci Sander’s gray 2015 Subaru Legacy with Missouri license plate number VB1YOE. Sander’s body was found inside her home on High Street in Sarcoxie Wednesday afternoon.

Jasper County detectives are currently working this incident as a homicide. Anyone with information on the incident should contact law enforcement immediately.