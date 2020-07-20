Police asking for help in locating missing Carthage man

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Police Department needs your help locating a missing man.

55-year-old Kevin Hagan of Carthage was last seen July 17.

He’s described as 5-feet 8 inches tall, 155 pounds, with dirty blonde hair and a red mustache.

He was last seen leaving for a doctor’s appointment wearing blue shorts and an unknown color t-shirt

He is believed to be driving a gold 2000 Honda Accord with a silver hood with Missouri license plate CC55Z.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Carthage Police Department at 417-237-7200, or the Jasper County Emergency Services at 417-359-9100.