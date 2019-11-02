Police asking for help finding 14-year-old girl missing from Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WDAF) — Police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who went missing on nearly a week ago.

Makiya Reeves was last seen on Oct. 27 in Topeka, according to multiple missing persons databases.

Reeves could be still in the Topeka area, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, or she may have traveled to Emporia, Fort Scott, or Pittsburg, Kansas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Topeka Police Department 1-785-368-9551 or submit a tip on the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s website.

Reeves is a bi-racial girl who stands 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs 143 pounds. She has brown hair that she often wears on a bun on top of her head and brown eyes. For more pictures, visit the Kansas Missing & Unsolved Facebook page.