JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is investigating two deaths in the Campbell Parkway neighborhood.

Police responded to a medical call around 5:30p.m. saturday night in the 1300 block of South Massachusetts Avenue.

Authorities found one woman dead inside the home and a man who had life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Officers say next of kin have been notified but they are not releasing the names at this time.