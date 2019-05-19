Police and fireman compete in charitable dodgeball tournament

Neosho first responders battled it out in a dodgeball tournament for a good cause.

Fire fighters and police officers played a good game as they threw rubber balls at each other to win the trophy.

The event was a fundraiser to raise money for Neosho’s Shop with a Hero program.

Shop with a Hero is a Christmas campaign that provides presents for underprivileged families.

Officer Daniel Martin of Neosho Police Department, says, “I think it just goes to show the fact that all of these guys are out here trying to help the community and serve the community. These guys are taking time off their own family time to come in and take part in an event to support the community.”

The Neosho Fire Department won the tournament Saturday morning.

Fire and police will battle it out again next year for the trophy.

