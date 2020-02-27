UPDATE: Columbia soft lock down lifted shortly after disturbance in north Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Heavy police activity in north Joplin this afternoon prompted a short-lived soft lock down at Columbia Elementary.

Shortly before 3pm, police responded to a disturbance in the neighborhood surrounding the school.

Per Joplin Schools, Columbia went on a soft lock down that was lifted shortly before 3:30pm.

Police now say it’s a road rage incident that caused the issue this afternoon.

It all happened in the area of D Street and Moffet Avenue, which is only about 2 blocks from the school.

The call came in around 3 pm for “shots fired” originally, but Joplin Police say what neighborhood residents actually heard happened to be fireworks instead.

JPD confirms no shots were fired.

The road rage incident involves two female drivers. One driver in a black car allegedly waved a gun at the other driver.

The driver of the black car then fled he vehicle and took off running.

Officers remain in the area working to piece together what happened. The black vehicle involved has been towed away by police.