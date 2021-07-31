Poker run raises money for Joplin Humane Society

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE) – Poker and pets made a fun combination Saturday to help our furry friends in need.

It was the 2nd Annual “Show’N the Love Poker Run” presented by Cycle Connection.

All the money raised will benefit the Joplin Humane Society.

Players started at the shelter then made five stops throughout the Four States.

“Right now, the shelter is completely full. We’ve been pretty full for a majority of the summer. That’s medical funds, vaccines, things like that. We spay and neuter all of our pets. We do microchipping, heartworm tests for dogs that are old enough for heartworm tests,” said Alexis Evelhaoch, Joplin Humane Society Volunteer Coordinator.

The all-day poker event ended Rivers Bend Restaurant and Bar.