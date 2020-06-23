Plea agreement may be pending in case of man accused in 1999 Northeast Oklahoma cold case

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — A plea agreement may be pending in the case of the man accused in a 1999 Northeast Oklahoma cold case.

58-year-old Ronnie Dean Busick appeared in Craig County court this morning where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

He’s scheduled to be back in court for arraignment July 15th, when he may enter a plea to accessory to murder.

A representative with the District Attorney’s Office says as part of the deal, Busick will have to provide details leading to the whereabouts of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman.

It’s unclear how much prison time he will serve in exchange for that information.

Busick is charged with murder, arson, and kidnapping for the Welch, Oklahoma 1999 murders of Danny and Kathy Freeman and the disappearances of their daughter Ashley and her friend Lauria.