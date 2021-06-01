Plaza Theater in Lamar is playing free movies for the public

LAMAR, MO – The Plaza Theater in Lamar is offering free movies to the public, and it’s all thanks to area businesses.

It’s the “Summer Vacation Movie Series,” and it’s offered Tuesday through Thursday at 1:15p.m. As well as a sensory sensitive showing on Wednesday at 10:00a.m.

People can come in and see one movie for free on those days, thanks to funding from local businesses.

Titles include: “Trolls: World Tour,” “Tom and Jerry,” and “Matilda.”

Plaza Theater Manager Scott Kelley says although the theater doesn’t make money off of these “free movies,” having these opportunities for the community is worth it.

“It gives people the chance to come out and see a movie for free. Sometimes there’s people that can’t afford to go see a movie, and so this is a good thing for their families. They can come out, see a movie, and it doesn’t cost them anything to come in.” Says Kelley.

The “Summer Vacation Movie Series” will be available to the public until the middle of August.