Plans underway to expand Webb City water system

Webb City leaders are hoping an expansion to the city water system will help cut costs in the long run.

Plans are now underway to add a new well in the northwest part of town, a project expected to cost about $700,000. They currently have seven city wells, along with an agreement with Missouri American Water company to supplement the town’s water supply.

“We’ve been working on for the last year,” explained Webb City administrator Carl Francis. “We’re hoping to actually get that to construction and begin the test drills here very soon.”

You can find out more about the Webb City water utility online by clicking here.