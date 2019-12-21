Plans underway to build a new RV resort on Grand Lake

OKLAHOMA — Plans are underway to construct a new exclusive RV resort on Grand Lake.

Owners are hoping the 3 million dollar project helps the community.

Teresa Poindexter, Owner The Regatta On Grand, said, “This property had been in a terrible state of disrepair for many years so we are bringing it back to life.”

Owners of The Regatta On The Grand say there’s nothing like it for several hundred miles

“We will have a guarded gate house its going to be very luxurious, we’ll have a concierge.”

The 3 million dollar project will build 87 luxury RV sites.

“We have a half mile of beautiful shoreline here on Grand Lake at the base of sailboat bridge and it’s just a tremendous opportunity to take this wonderful piece of property and bring it back to its glory.”

43 of luxury sites will have views along the waterfront.

There will also be party pods that will be available off the water as well.

And a community center that is a 10,000 square foot pavilion.

“It’s going to be a very high tech community say for example if a guest wants smores. They are going to be able to hit a button at their campsite and smores will be delivered to them so very very luxurious amenities that we are going to be having.”

Poindexter adds she’s thankful for all the city partnerships that helped make this project happen.

Regatta On The Grand should be opening in May or June of this year so they are ready for the Summer season.

“The communities been fabulous we’ve had support from the city, city council, Governor Stitt as well as Lieutenant Governor Pinnell have been incredible to help get this launched to truly bring Oklahoma into a top 10 tourism state.”