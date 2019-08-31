Plans to bring Dairy Queen to Webb City push forward

A popular spot for frozen treats will be opening a new location in Webb City.

A Dairy Queen franchise is in the works just south of a busy intersection.

The restaurant is slated to sit at 604 South Madison, a site that had been a home but now is next door to a Dollar General.

City leaders point out that the surrounding area has seen big changes in recent years.

“That area is getting more and more commercial traffic,” explained Webb City city administrator Carl Francis. “It used to be residential and now, it’s being used for more commercial and we’re excited about that.”

While no opening date has yet been announced, the new restaurant is expected to start up some time in 2020.