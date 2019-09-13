Plans push forward to expand Grove aerospace center

A $2 million expansion project is underway at Ferra Aerospace in Grove. It will add on 50,000 square feet to the current facility.

“It will encompass about six CNC machines initially that will all be fully five-axis,” explained Ferra president Jerry Cook. “They will be machining the aerostructure components, it will employ about 30 people in this facility, and we will also actually do the next-level assemblies for the components.”

These new additions will create components for the aerospace industry that will benefit the US Defense Department.

“What we’re doing now, we’re actually doing the fill for the pad and getting ready to prep for the concrete work for the expansion,” Cook added.

Construction began two weeks ago and is expected to be complete by early March.

Cook hopes this expansion encourages more people to consider a career in aerospace.

“To the younger people, it presents jobs,” Cook continued. “We’re a pretty rural area and people are used to working with young hands and that’s what you have to do whenever it comes to machining aero structure parts and have a good mechanical mind.”

Donnie Crain, who works to bring people to the area through the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, believes this new addition is greatly needed.

“We got a very good cluster of aerospace industries already that are really establishing a name for Grove and the aerospace industry,” Crain explained. “To see those groups doing good to continue to invest in the community and all builds are reputation even that much more.”

Over the next three years, they hope to expand Ferra Aerospace even more by adding about 150 employees. They will hold an official ground breaking ceremony on September 27th.