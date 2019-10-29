Plans in the works to bring Pittsburg-based axe throwing company to downtown Joplin

PITTSBURG, Kan.–Michelle Fowler and her husband opened Main Street Axe Company in Pittsburg a year ago. The success of that location has inspired them to open a second location in Joplin.

“Clients are coming out from the Joplin area and we thought ‘Why not expand?'” Fowler explained.

The company gives people 21 and older the chance to try something new and throw an axe. When Fowler tried it for the first time on a vacation trip with her friends, she wanted others to experience it, too.

“It’s so surprisingly fun that I knew other people would enjoy it and it’s been really rewarding and satisfying to show our community a fun time,” Fowler added.

Visitors can also enjoy playing skee-ball and ping pong and try several craft beers. Fowler wants her company to be just more than axe throwing — she wants to give the community a new local place to hang out and have some good old-fashioned fun.

“A lot of us ended up driving half an hour, an hour, sometimes even two hours away to go do something fun for a day, so it seemed like a great opportunity to bring something fun to our community,” said Fowler.

The company is expected to open shortly in downtown Joplin at 2nd and Wall Street. To learn more, you can click here.