Plans for Jasper County wind farm move forward

Workers planning to develop a wind farm for Liberty Utilities met with the Jasper County Commission on Tuesday. They detailed construction sites in a four-county area, adding that none of the wind turbines will sit in Jasper County.

Plans do call for an electrical substation in the northern part of the county – developments that commissioners are following closely.

“We don’t have planning and zoning,” explained commissioner John Bartosh. “So, they said they wanted to come in–we’re doing our best to get them to do everything for us with roads and setbacks and all that stuff.”

Wind farm construction is expected to stretch through Jasper, Barton, Lawrence and Dade Counties, as well as Neosho County in Kansas.