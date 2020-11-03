Plans for a new teen center being developed in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — A new teen center is in the works for the Neosho community

An employee of the judicial court and a friend had an idea to provide a safe, drug free, space for students to come and socialize. The plan for the center could be to have hangout spots, computer labs with tutoring help, and gaming stations.

They would also like to provide one meal a day for students, have community involvement, all so they can help keep kids off the streets.

Phillip Whiteman, DFC Grant Coordinator, said, “But if this is just one more tool to keep our kids safe, you know if there is just one family that they reach to this project then I think it’s worth the time.”

Though a location hasn’t been chosen for the center, the group organizing the plans hope it will be open and ready in 2022.