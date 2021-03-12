Plans being made for 10th anniversary of Joplin tornado

JOPLIN, Mo. — The 10th anniversary of the May 22nd, 2011 tornado is just a couple of months away.

And some plans are already in the works.

The committee in charge of making those plans met earlier this week to come up with a rough draft of an itinerary. An event on Saturday, May 22nd will be held at Cunningham Park. A time will be announced at a later date. Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director Patrick Tuttle says former Missouri Governor Jay Nixon will be invited as one of the guest speakers – because of the role he played in the recovery process. And recovery is the key word.

Patrick Tuttle, Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau Director, said, “The focus this year is really going to be on the recovery, not so much the details of what happened, we all know the story about what happened, it’s about the recovery, the ten years since then, so we’re going to focus in on that.”

Tuttle says the committee will share its plans at Monday’s night’s city council meeting.