Planning your estate when you die may be daunting, but doing it early will save your family from future troubles

JOPLIN, Mo. — Caregiving for your parents and figuring out what happens to your finances when you die are things no one wants to think about.

But planning for them now can spare you and your loved ones a lot of hassle later on. The pandemic may have forced you to have honest discussions with your parents about their health care situation. Experts recommend using that momentum to approach conversations about caregiving with your parents.

When it comes to estate planning, know that it is not just for the wealthy. There are many useful services in estate planning, such has making a will or creating an advanced health care directive.

For assistance on how to plan for the future, click here or here.