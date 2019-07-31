Planned Parenthood is now suing the state of Missouri over added restrictions on abortions.

On Tuesday, Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union, and a law firm announced they’re taking the state to court. The suit challenges House Bill 126, the “Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act,” which was signed by Governor Parson in May.

That law outlaws abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy, unless there is a medical emergency. There are also exceptions for minors who receive consent from a parent or guardian.

The St. Louis clinic is the last in the state to provide abortions and Planned Parenthood is working to keep those services available. Governor Parson has long held that abortion should be illegal in the state and in the nation.