Planned Parenthood in Joplin expands services to include HIV prevention

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin medical clinic is expanding services to include HIV prevention.

Planned Parenthood is offering Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis, or PrEP, at its Joplin clinic as well as all others across Southern Missouri. PrER is a daily medication that can cut the odds of infection and transmission of the deadly virus.

“Someone who is HIV negative but is at risk for getting, or at high risk for getting HIV can take this medication. And it reduces the risk like up to 90 percent.” Donna White, Planned Parenthood

Missouri has seen a ten percent increase in new cases of HIV since 2013, prompting Planned Parenthood to start offering PrEP prescriptions.