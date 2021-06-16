Plane from Neosho crashes in Colorado

ENGLEWOOD, Co. (KSNF/KODE) — The FAA confirms a single-engine plane with one person and a dog has crashed just outside Denver.

A Lancair Evolution hit power lines and crashed shortly before 3:00pm on its approach to Centennial Airport in Englewood, Colorado.

Only a pilot and dog were on board and the plane had departed from Neosho, Missouri.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The FAA will release the aircraft tail number once it is verified at the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.