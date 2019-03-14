Plane forced to turn around after mom forgets baby at airport

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WWTI) - Traveling can be very difficult.

There are so many things to remember from your toothbrush to your charger, and on top of that, you are rushing to make sure you get to the airport with plenty of time. With everything going on, you are bound to forget something either at home or at the terminal.

Plenty of people leave behind bags, laptops, books and even phones, but what one woman forgot was such a big deal - they turned her plane around.

She was on flight SV832 from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to Kuala Lampur, Malaysia when she alerted the cabin crew that she had left her baby at the airport. The crew told the pilot who radioed in the shocking story to the tower.

The audio from that conversation has been posted to social media and in it, the pilot explains in Arabic and English what is going on, asking for permission to return to the airport. Some stories say the plane had already taken off while others state it was just taxiing.

Unsure if they heard right, air traffic control asks the pilot to repeat himself and he says, "One passenger forgot her baby in the terminal, she refuses to continue the flight," adding, "May God be with us. Can we come back or what?"

Having never been in a situation like this, the operator had to ask a colleague what to do and can be overheard saying, "The flight is requesting to come back... a passenger forgot her baby in the waiting area, the poor thing."

They allowed the plane to return, telling the flight deck, "Okay, head back to the gate. This is totally a new one for us."

The mother and her baby were reunited but there is no word on how she could've left the child behind without noticing for so long.

