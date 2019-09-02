Plane Crash in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — A plane crash with three people on board occurred at the Branson Regional Airport September 2.

According to the Western Taney County Fire Protection District, The single-engine airplane crashed shortly after takeoff into a wooded area.

The plane was located in an area that is only reachable by foot 25 minutes after the fire protection district was called.

All three people were all out of the plane when the crash site was found and are listed to have minor injuries.

Western units are currently clearing the scene.

This is a developing story.