JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A plan to upgrade 911 call-taking equipment is moving forward.

The board of directors for Jasper County Emergency Services met this morning.

They approved resolutions dealing with a potential state grant and how it could help pay for improvements to the local system.

The current call taking system is expected to lose support service by the end of the year.

Workers expect the upgrade to cost $400,000 to boost phones at both the county and Joplin 911 operations.