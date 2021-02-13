Places to stay in Oklahoma during Severe Weather

OTTAWA COUNTY — Oklahomans looking for a place to stay during this severe winter weather we’ve been experiencing can find relief at several area locations.

New Hope Christian Church in Miami will be providing a warm place to sleep and will also be serving food.

The Wyandotte Nation Civic Center will be open as a shelter, along with the District 2 Barn and Wyandotte Nation’s Storm Shelter.

The New Life Nazarene Church in Miami will be offering food and shelter as well.

Zach’s Cafe, Dawg House and Montana Mike’s in Miami will be offering free hot meals for anyone that can’t afford to feed themselves in the upcoming days of extreme temperatures.