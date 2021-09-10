Pittsburg’s “Paint The Town Red” annual tradition returns

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The city of Pittsburg is “red” once again as an annual tradition makes its return.

“Paint The Town Red” made its in-person return after going virtual last year due to COVID-19.

The celebration has been a joint effort between the city, the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, and Pittsburg State University for the past 15 years.

Throughout the week, area businesses got in on the fun with a building decorating contest, keeping with this year’s theme “The Great Gus Gatsby”.

“To see people walking up and down the sidewalk and their businesses and posting on Facebook and other forms of social media that they’re all dressed in red, they’re really getting behind this event and we couldn’t be more prouder,” said Julie Reams, Pittsburg Chamber Special Events Director.

This year’s division winners were “Backyard Discovery,” GN Bank, Fort Scott Community College Cosmetology… And community favorite winner, “Security First Title.”

Businesses will receive on-field recognition during Saturday’s PSU football game.