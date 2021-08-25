Pittsburg’s Northern Industrial Park getting an expansion

PITTSBURG, Kans. — If you expand it, they will come.

That’s the hope of Pittsburg city leaders. Last night, city commissioners approved expansion at Northern Industrial Park.

The one-point-two million dollar deal will add 200-acres of land to the park.

Something that should be attractive for prospective businesses.

“It’s a large tract of land, it’s close to city utilities, it has rail access which is something we didn’t have in our inventory before, so we feel it will be crucial to our future development efforts,” said Blake Benson, Pittsburg Economic Development Director

The land is located north of the current Industrial Park — north of Atkinson Avenue and west of Free King Highway.