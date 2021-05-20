Pittsburg’s ‘Kiddieland’ reopens after the pandemic

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNF) – A popular family spot in Pittsburg has reopened its gates.

The “Kiddieland Amusement Park” off Memorial Drive is up and running again.

It was closed last year due to the pandemic.

The park has been a fixture in the community since 1953 and has been supported by numerous members of the community over the years.

“Vietti’s Autobody Shop has helped us repaint and redo the rides every year, they’ve taken a ride and redone it during the off-season and Watco stores the equipment in the winter for us, so it really is a community park,” says Kim Vogel, Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Director.

“Kiddieland” is open Tuesday through Sunday every week.

Check for their hours on their social media site. You can also give them a call at (620) 231-8310.