Pittsburg YMCA looking for donations towards Fill Up The Y program

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pittsburg YMCA is looking for the community’s help to reach a fundraising goal.

They are looking for donations for their Fill Up The Y matching funds program.

Fundraising started in the beginning of December, with more than $63,000 coming in in 30 days.

Mike Moore, Executive Director of the Pittsburg YMCA, says they were fortunate to begin the campaign with two donations of $25,000, which created the matching pool.

Mike Moore, Executive Director, Pittsburg YMCA: “It’s primarily for youth scholarships, family financial assistance for memberships and those kinds of things. We’re trying to promote support in youth programming and that’s one of our goals in the new year is to make that more well-known so we get more youth involved, create more opportunity.”

Moore says the money raised will also go to priority needs at the Y.

They are trying to remodel the facility and complete much need improvements.