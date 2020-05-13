Pittsburg YMCA has announced reopening on May 18th

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pittsburg YMCA has announced the re-opening of some of its facilities beginning Monday, May 18th.

The first area to open is the Weight Room and Workout area. This area will have specific session times throughout the day and limit the number of members in each session.

To ensure your workout time, YMCA members are being recommended to reserve their session times by calling 620-231-1100. Members will be allowed into a session if capacity is not met.

The Monday through Friday sessions for the Weight Room and Workout Area are as follows:

6:00 A.M. – 7:30 A.M. Members Only

8:00 A.M. – 9:30 A.M. Seniors Only

10:00 A.M. – 11:30 A.M. Members Only

12:00 P.M. – 1:30 P.M. Members Only

4:00 P.M. – 5:30 P.M. Members Only

6:00 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Members Only

Saturday Hours are as follows:

8:00 A.M. – 9:30 A.M. Members Only

10:00 A.M. – 11:30 A.M. Members Only

12:00 P.M. – 1:30 P.M. Members Only

2:00 P.M. – 3:30 P.M. Members Only

4:00 P.M. – 5:30 P.M. Members Only

Workout equipment will be positioned to maintain safe distancing guidelines and the sessions will allow a limited number of members. YMCA Staff will clean and disinfect the equipment prior to the beginning of the next session.

Other areas of the YMCA will re-open based on Kansas State and Crawford County Guidelines to properly maintain the safety of our members. Given the fluid situation, times and availability are subject to change.

Related information will be posted on our website as details become available.

The YMCA Staff takes our members health and safety seriously and asks that any member with a fever or experiencing chills, body aches, cough or other symptoms of colds or flu to stay at home and not attend their session. Additionally, the YMCA Staff will be wearing masks in the facility and recommend members to use masks when entering and exiting the facility or when spotting lifters in the free weights area.