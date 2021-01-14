Pittsburg works to become more inclusive

PITTSBURG, Ks. — One Southeast Kansas town just got a little more inclusive.

The Pittsburg City Commission has approved an updated nondiscrimination ordinance. This was designed to add gender identity and sexual orientation protection to the already existing nondiscrimination ordinance. The goal was to create a more welcoming environment for the city of Pittsburg.

Michelle Ducre, Pittsburg Human Resources Director, said, “We could take a look at what may be happening and what was happening in the country and make sure that for our city that it is a city welcoming of people.”

Discrimination is now prohibited in places of employment, housing and public accommodation. The city is working on developing a link on their website if people have any concerns and provide a list of state a federal resources.