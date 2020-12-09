Pittsburg working to expand housing in the community

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The city of Pittsburg has been working for several years on creating more housing opportunities for the community.

Quentin Holmes, Pittsburg Director of Housing and Community Development, said, “The homes here at Creekside will be at that price point that’s kind of the most sought after right now.”

The city of Pittsburg has been working on the housing need in their community. A good amount of the city’s entire workforce commutes to work every single day.

“A majority of the work force that we have here in Pittsburg that make a higher income, do not live here, and over half of our work force does not live here.”

So they got to work on building not only new homes, but entirely new neighborhoods. And after years of planning and organizing, neighborhoods like Creekside have entered phase one of construction, and homes are finally coming together.

Nate Stahl, Turnkey LLC Managing Member, said, “Tomorrow morning we have walls delivering from SPI, the framers are going to be here this afternoon plating down two of our first homes that we’re starting, we have four foundations in the ground and two slabs and then we are currently pouring the curb and gutter for the first 1200 feet.”

These East Pittsburg homes and many more will soon house hundreds of new families.

“There’s 120 homes projected to be built here, we have another subdivision, Silverback landing, there’s about 140 homes set to be built there, we have some others in the works right now that will bring a couple hundred homes to Pittsburg,” said Holmes.

All while providing a shorter commute to the city they work in. In turn helping the city, and the community grow over the years to come.

“We knew that we had a housing demand here, we are a growing community, there’s a lot going on in Pittsburg. We hope to have phase one done in the next year or two.”