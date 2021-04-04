Pittsburg woman is found with hundreds of pills and 2 lbs. of Meth

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg Police have arrested a woman after finding several illegal substances in her vehicle.

Police say they pulled over a vehicle on Thursday evening and a K-9 officer’s service dog detected the illegal substances.

They found marijuana, more than one-hundred oxycodone pills and two pounds of methamphetamine.

Fifty-one-year-old, Amy Jo Fontaine of Pittsburg was taken to the Crawford County Sherriff’s Office where she is being held on $75,000 bond.

Fontaine is facing four felony charges.

Her arrest is part of an ongoing narcotics investigation in the area.

If you have information, call the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700.