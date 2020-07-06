Pittsburg Virtual Festival for the Arts brings concerts to the public in a different way

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The pandemic may be preventing people from seeing musicians live in concert, but that’s not stopping local and regional artists and performers from bringing musical concerts to the public.

The Pittsburg Virtual Festival for the Arts will be showcasing a number of taped performances through August 12.

It covers all genres of music, from country to classical to classic rock.

The festival’s goal is to provide a concert-like experience for performers and audience members during the pandemic.

The one hour concerts are streamed on Wednesdays at 7 P.M.