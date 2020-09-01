Pittsburg Tree Limb Pick-Up

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg is providing a tree limb pick-up program to address debris left behind by Saturday`s storms.

Those living inside the Pittsburg city limits can contact the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department at (620) 231-8310 to request limb pick-up at their address. Requests must be submitted by Tuesday, September 8.

Tree limbs and brush must be placed next to the curb. Large tree limbs must be cut down to six-foot-long sections.

The Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department has also extended the hours of its burn site for residents who wish to discard tree limbs and brush. The burn site will be open 8:00 am 2:30 pm Monday Friday until Friday, September 11. The city has also extended the hours of its second Saturday burn site event to 8:00 am 4:00 pm Saturday, September 12.

The city burn site is located 1.5 miles east of Rouse on Quincy Street. This service is for tree limbs and brush only. No household trash, landscape timbers, treated wood, etc. will be accepted. Wood must be in its natural form.

For more information, contact the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department at (620) 231-8310.