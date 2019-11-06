Pittsburg transportation board discusses new trail at Tuesday’s meeting

PITTSBURG, Kan.–Pittsburg city leaders discuss visually-limited pedestrians and a new trail in town.

The Active Transportation Advisory Board met to discuss putting out a public service announcement regarding pedestrians with limited sight.

They also spoke about building a new trail near the 69 bypass. It’s a long term goal due to designing and building.

“We have an excellent YMCA program here in Pittsburg and for a long time, they owned a property on Quincy west of the bypass and we’re just now beginning to discuss a way to use this more effectively by installing soccer fields, restrooms and parking lots of that sort,” explained John Robb with the advisory board.

City leaders think it would be a great way for community members to get outdoors and enjoy what the city has to offer.