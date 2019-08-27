Pittsburg traffic stop leads to stolen property bust and more

At approximately 1:35 am on Friday, Pittsburg police conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle in the 1300 block of South Broadway Street.

The stop was regarding a registration violation on the motorcycle being driven by Carl T. Powell II, 33, of Pittsburg.

Officers learned the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Pittsburg while the license plates were stolen from Greenwood County, Kansas.

Powell was detained and later found to be in possession of drugs and an illegal weapon.

“During the contact with Mr. Powell, our officer discovered, I think it was, 10 grams of methamphetamine-related drug paraphernalia and two sets of brass knuckles, which are illegal in the state of Kansas,” explained Lieutenant Ben Henderson with the Pittsburg Police Department.

Powell is currently being held without bond at the Crawford County jail.