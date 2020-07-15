Pittsburg to propose 2021 budget during Tuesday City Commission meeting

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The city of Pittsburg will be proposing its 2021 budget during tonight’s City Commission meeting.

The budget is about $56 million, an increase from this year’s which was $55 million.

Due to covid-19, the city is anticipating a decrease in sales tax revenue.

However, they are still budgeting for improvements to the wastewater plant as well as road projects.

Daron Hall, City Manager, Pittsburg, said, “We have two new housing developments that are supposed to get approved soon. Those will be going on next year. We have the design of East Quincy which is a 7 million dollar road widening project over to the east side of town.”

The City Commission is set to approve the budget by the end of this month.

It will then be sent to the state for approval in August.