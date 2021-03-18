Pittsburg to host Pittcation in place of Spring Break

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Spring Break is a little different this year because of the pandemic, but one city is trying to make the best of it.

Brittan Brenner, Pittsburg Community Development Specialist, said, “We just started talking about events that should happen and we were like “Well there’s no spring break, maybe we could play off something like that, and then it just kind of blew up.”

Now the city of Pittsburg is hosting its own version of Spring Break.

“We’re planning a week long event called Pittcation starting this Saturday March 20th through Saturday March 27th.”

Pittcation is designed to give the mid-semester break so many are craving, whether they’re a student or teacher.

“Basically if you go to school, you teach at a school, or you work at a school, this week is for you.”

The events aren’t just geared toward Pittsburg, Pittcation hopes to highlight tourism destinations throughout Southeast Kansas.

“It’s truly a regional event, we wanted to get people out and see what our community has to offer.”

Joe Manns, Big Brutus Manager, said, “The win-win for us is go home and tell mom and dad, your neighbors, your aunts and uncles and come on out and see us.”

To help build on what’s been a successful start to the year.

“In the first quarter of last year we had 452 through, in the month of January we had 718.”

Not only helping tourism and businesses, but families as well.

“Families may not be traveling like they normally would and so we want to provide opportunities where families can get out in the community, relax, take a break, have something for the kids to do,” said Brenner.

As something the whole community can enjoy, whether they’re in school or not.

“Even a community member that’s like “Hey yoga in the park, that’s totally my jam,” come on out, we’d love to have you, bring a mask and a towel and a water bottle and you’re good to go.”

More information and updates can be found on the Pittcation Facebook page.

