PITTSBURG, Ks. — Wednesday is a big day in Pittsburg for folks who are looking for a job.

The city of Pittsburg and the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting a free job fair at Memorial Auditorium. It starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 7.

15 businesses are taking part – including the city, Kansas Works, CDL Electric, Medicalodges And Ron’s supermarket. No registration is necessary.